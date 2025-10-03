McDonald’s Corporation $MCD Stake Raised by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,245 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 99 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,690. This trade represents a 90.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $770,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,713,740. This represents a 22.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,402 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,407 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of MCD opened at $300.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $306.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.50. McDonald’s Corporation has a 1-year low of $276.53 and a 1-year high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 60.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Argus cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $356.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Melius started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $324.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.86.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

