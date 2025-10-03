Abacus Planning Group Inc. Sells 164 Shares of Lennar Corporation $LEN

Abacus Planning Group Inc. cut its holdings in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,148 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lennar during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Disciplina Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lennar by 179.8% during the 1st quarter. Disciplina Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Lennar by 139.9% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lennar during the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEN stock opened at $128.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.37. Lennar Corporation has a 52-week low of $98.42 and a 52-week high of $189.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.42 and its 200 day moving average is $116.30.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.01 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 7.72%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar Corporation will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LEN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Lennar from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Raymond James Financial lowered Lennar from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.75.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

