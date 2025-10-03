Abacus Planning Group Inc. Sells 292,340 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. $DEA

Abacus Planning Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 292,340 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $4,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 944.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 10,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 9,443 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 12,846.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 10,406 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DEA has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.15.

Easterly Government Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DEA opened at $22.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.67 and a 200-day moving average of $22.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 55.01 and a beta of 0.95. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.33 and a 12 month high of $36.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The business had revenue of $80.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.73 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Easterly Government Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.980-3.030 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Easterly Government Properties Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 439.02%.

Easterly Government Properties Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

