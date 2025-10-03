Abacus Planning Group Inc. Takes Position in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF $BILZ

Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 59,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,994,000. PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Abacus Planning Group Inc. owned 0.71% of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Southland Equity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Addison Capital Co boosted its holdings in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 4,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 80,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period.

Get PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF alerts:

PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF Stock Performance

BILZ opened at $100.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.05 and a 200 day moving average of $101.05. PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF has a 52-week low of $100.78 and a 52-week high of $101.27.

About PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF

The PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active Exchange-Traded Fund (BILZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in treasury bills and notes, repurchase agreements, and cash collateralized by the US government. Securities selected have a maximum maturity of six months.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.