Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Has $2.96 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Financials ETF $VFH

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $2,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 61.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Down 0.0%

NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $130.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $100.87 and a twelve month high of $133.85.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.