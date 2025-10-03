Ping Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF $EWZ

Ping Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 38.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,800 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF comprises about 1.9% of Ping Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Ping Capital Management Inc. owned 0.14% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF worth $7,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWZ. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 819.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 58.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWZ stock opened at $30.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.99 and its 200-day moving average is $27.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $31.46.

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

