Ping Capital Management Inc. Has $1.95 Million Stock Holdings in Grupo Supervielle S.A. $SUPV

Ping Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV – Free Report) by 52.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,300 shares during the quarter. Grupo Supervielle makes up about 0.5% of Ping Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Ping Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Grupo Supervielle worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the first quarter valued at about $1,802,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 38.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 136,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 38,247 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 30.1% during the first quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 2,467,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,222,000 after purchasing an additional 570,523 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Grupo Supervielle by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 752,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,823,000 after acquiring an additional 238,064 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 16.0% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,634,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,351,000 after acquiring an additional 225,486 shares during the last quarter.

Grupo Supervielle Stock Up 6.1%

Grupo Supervielle stock opened at $4.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Grupo Supervielle S.A. has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $19.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.24. The firm has a market cap of $440.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Grupo Supervielle ( NYSE:SUPV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Grupo Supervielle had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 4.08%.The firm had revenue of $210.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.67 billion. Equities analysts predict that Grupo Supervielle S.A. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Grupo Supervielle Profile

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal & Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit and debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.

