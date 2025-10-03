Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Grows Position in Exelon Corporation $EXC

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its stake in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $4,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Exelon by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in Exelon by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Exelon by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 33,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Exelon by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in Exelon by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 39,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of Exelon in a research report on Friday, July 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.44.

Exelon Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $44.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.23. Exelon Corporation has a 1 year low of $35.94 and a 1 year high of $48.11.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.16%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Exelon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.640-2.740 EPS. Analysts forecast that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.84%.

About Exelon

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.