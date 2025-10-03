ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Has $10.39 Million Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. $SWK

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. trimmed its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 60,168 shares during the period. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. owned approximately 0.10% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $10,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 15.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.8% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SWK opened at $74.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.04. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.91 and a 52-week high of $109.91.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.70. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Stanley Black & Decker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.550-4.750 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.83 dividend. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.40%.

SWK has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $86.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.40.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

