ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Buys 9,524 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. $WM

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,524 shares during the quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $9,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westend Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 126.9% in the first quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $216.77 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.69 and a fifty-two week high of $242.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.30.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.96%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WM. Scotiabank increased their target price on Waste Management from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $255.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Melius Research raised shares of Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.17.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

