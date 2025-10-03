Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,252 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter worth $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 312 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.67, for a total transaction of $178,049.04. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,833,004.23. This trade represents a 3.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.00, for a total value of $10,202,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,459,294. This represents a 35.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,391 shares of company stock valued at $20,836,514 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE MA opened at $577.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $580.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $561.32. The firm has a market cap of $522.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $465.59 and a 1 year high of $601.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 200.01%. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Mastercard from $635.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mastercard from $639.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $645.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $630.89.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

