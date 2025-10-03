Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF $DFUS Shares Bought by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,053 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $5,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $529,336,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,610,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,511 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,399,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,574,000 after purchasing an additional 129,235 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,893,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,121,000 after purchasing an additional 577,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,730,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,989,000 after purchasing an additional 247,713 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

DFUS opened at $72.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.46. The company has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $72.97.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

