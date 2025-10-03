Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 52.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,643 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $4,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIL. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 539.6% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 192,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,588,000 after buying an additional 80,160 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $155,000.

NYSEARCA:BIL opened at $91.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.60. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $91.29 and a 1-year high of $91.80.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

