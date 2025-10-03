Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAX Shares Acquired by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 261,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,791 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 1.0% of Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $7,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFAX. Wolfstich Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,418.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolfstich Capital LLC now owns 9,505,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,036,000 after buying an additional 8,879,223 shares during the period. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,005,000. Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,658,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,415,000. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,860,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,945,000 after buying an additional 923,000 shares during the period.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAX opened at $31.54 on Friday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $23.16 and a one year high of $31.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

