Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 425.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 56.4% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In related news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 5,917 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total transaction of $625,604.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 25,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,778.65. The trade was a 19.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $149,395.32. Following the sale, the vice president owned 139,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,651,562.54. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,761 shares of company stock valued at $922,447 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Johnson Controls International to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.28.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $108.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.96. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $68.03 and a one year high of $112.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.12.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 14.71%. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.680 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.170 EPS. Analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, June 13th that allows the company to buyback $9.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 13.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 47.48%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

