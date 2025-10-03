Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF $CGXU is Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275,171 shares during the period. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF accounts for about 5.9% of Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC owned 0.27% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF worth $10,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGXU opened at $30.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.59. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.17 and a 1 year high of $30.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.94.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

