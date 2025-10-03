Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Decreases Stock Position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF $BUG

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,078 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,421,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,727,000 after buying an additional 21,952 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 563,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 395,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,981,000 after purchasing an additional 68,684 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 392,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,690,000 after purchasing an additional 46,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 388,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,568,000 after purchasing an additional 10,750 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Trading Up 0.8%

NASDAQ:BUG opened at $35.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.39. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $29.07 and a 12-month high of $37.55.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

