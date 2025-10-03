Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,240 iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF $IYC

Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 252.2% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $104.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.89. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $77.66 and a 12 month high of $106.42.

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

