Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. Acquires 3,085 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF $DEHP

Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 69,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Two West Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Two West Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meredith Wealth Planning grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 88,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter.

DEHP stock opened at $31.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.59 million, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.93. Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF has a twelve month low of $21.48 and a twelve month high of $32.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.45.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (DEHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects large-cap emerging markets companies exhibiting high profitability characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DEHP was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

