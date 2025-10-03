Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF $PAVE Shares Sold by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 409,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,086 shares during the period. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned 0.21% of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF worth $17,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 22.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 74,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter worth $632,000. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,041,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,469,000 after purchasing an additional 15,268 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $47.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.65. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $46.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.24.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.