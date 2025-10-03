Custos Family Office LLC Takes Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Custos Family Office LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 576 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 8.4% in the second quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 16,658 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,107,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 3.0% in the second quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 1.8% in the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 27,030 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,910,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 1.1% in the second quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.23, for a total transaction of $2,265,740.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,635,234.11. This trade represents a 25.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.07, for a total value of $404,070.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,550,416.59. This represents a 20.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,835 shares of company stock valued at $19,623,432. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $394.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $392.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $326.31 and a 12 month high of $439.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $402.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $375.89.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.60 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Home Depot from $460.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on Home Depot from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Home Depot from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.40.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

