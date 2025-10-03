Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Entergy Corporation $ETR

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC decreased its stake in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 100.0% during the first quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Entergy during the first quarter worth $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in Entergy by 135.7% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Entergy by 188.5% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Entergy during the first quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of ETR stock opened at $93.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.19. Entergy Corporation has a 1 year low of $64.38 and a 1 year high of $94.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 14.35%.The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Entergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.95 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 59.85%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 4,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $403,901.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,279. The trade was a 57.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ETR. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 price target (up from $88.00) on shares of Entergy in a report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Entergy from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on Entergy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Entergy in a report on Thursday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho set a $97.00 price target on Entergy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on Entergy

Entergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.