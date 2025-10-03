FY2026 EPS Estimates for Walt Disney Cut by Seaport Res Ptn

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Walt Disney in a report released on Wednesday, October 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now anticipates that the entertainment giant will earn $6.36 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.48. The consensus estimate for Walt Disney’s current full-year earnings is $5.47 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Walt Disney’s Q4 2026 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Loop Capital upped their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.18.

Walt Disney stock opened at $112.14 on Friday. Walt Disney has a 1 year low of $80.10 and a 1 year high of $124.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.30 and its 200-day moving average is $109.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $201.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 32.3% during the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 9,509 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 8.9% in the first quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,696 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

