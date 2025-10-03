Pure Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in PACCAR Inc. $PCAR

Pure Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in PACCAR by 666.7% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its holdings in PACCAR by 234.2% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PACCAR by 64.9% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PCAR shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PACCAR to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.68.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, CFO Brice J. Poplawski sold 5,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $504,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,239.92. This trade represents a 91.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 39,965 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $3,977,316.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 223,190 shares in the company, valued at $22,211,868.80. This trade represents a 15.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $99.08 on Friday. PACCAR Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.65 and a 1 year high of $118.81. The firm has a market cap of $52.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.66.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PACCAR Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

PACCAR Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.