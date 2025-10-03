Naples Global Advisors LLC Sells 3,013 Shares of Conagra Brands $CAG

Naples Global Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,013 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 82.3% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 235.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 83.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on CAG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $21.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

Conagra Brands Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of CAG opened at $19.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Conagra Brands has a 1-year low of $17.89 and a 1-year high of $30.47.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 11.72%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Conagra Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 30th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.55%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.