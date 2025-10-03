Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO is Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s 8th Largest Position

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.8% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $29,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 26.6% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 150,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,635,000 after buying an additional 31,649 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,766,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 306.1% in the second quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 8,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,783 shares during the period. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $79,524,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $615.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $442.80 and a 1-year high of $616.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $595.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $554.72.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

