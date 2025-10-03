Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Sells 28,054 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,054 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atwater Malick LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 50.1% during the second quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 36,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 12,210 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 122,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,816,000 after acquiring an additional 15,475 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Investment Planning Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of DGRO opened at $68.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.59 and its 200 day moving average is $63.39. The company has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $54.09 and a 12-month high of $68.39.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

