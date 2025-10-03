Seros Financial LLC Has $8.76 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF $IWY

Seros Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF makes up 5.6% of Seros Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Seros Financial LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $8,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWY. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 246.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Instrumental Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $346,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000.

IWY stock opened at $275.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $262.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.80. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $180.65 and a 1 year high of $276.81.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

