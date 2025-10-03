Copeland Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. $NXRT

Copeland Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 829,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,682 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 3.28% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $27,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 40,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 18,541 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 4,645.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 35,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 34,518 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 455,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,022,000 after purchasing an additional 19,927 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NXRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NexPoint Residential Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $40.88.

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Performance

NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $31.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $805.28 million, a P/E ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.59 and a 200-day moving average of $34.45. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.98 and a 52 week high of $48.31.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $63.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.32 million. NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative net margin of 19.55% and a negative return on equity of 12.54%. NexPoint Residential Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.750 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NexPoint Residential Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -104.08%.

Insider Activity at NexPoint Residential Trust

In other news, Director Brian Mitts sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total transaction of $154,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 65,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,628. This represents a 7.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.36% of the company’s stock.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NXRT,” primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with “value-add” potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

