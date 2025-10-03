Flagship Private Wealth LLC Purchases 362 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF $IUSG

Flagship Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $4,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IUSG. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 67.9% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 705.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $165.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.11. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.91 and a fifty-two week high of $166.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.2487 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

