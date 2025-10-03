Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $14.09 Million Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Copeland Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $14,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHW. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at $515,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 138.0% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 20,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,005,000 after purchasing an additional 11,828 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO James P. Lang sold 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total value of $301,301.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,081.95. This represents a 69.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total transaction of $224,611.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 17,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,609,992.04. The trade was a 3.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $343.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $85.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $308.84 and a 1-year high of $400.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $354.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.41.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.91% and a net margin of 11.03%.Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.70 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.200-11.500 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.35%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHW. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $420.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $296.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.27.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

