DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Grows Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June $PJUN

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares during the quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJUN. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 390.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 368,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,697,000 after acquiring an additional 293,307 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 178,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,596,000 after acquiring an additional 101,086 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,294,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,903,000 after acquiring an additional 44,802 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 446,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,521,000 after acquiring an additional 16,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the 1st quarter worth approximately $510,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Trading Up 2.1%

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June stock opened at $41.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.63 and a 200 day moving average of $38.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.44. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June has a 12-month low of $33.53 and a 12-month high of $40.21.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.