DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Sells 663 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August $PAUG

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August makes up approximately 0.7% of DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 8,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 71,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August stock opened at $42.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.84. The stock has a market cap of $824.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.48. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August has a fifty-two week low of $34.78 and a fifty-two week high of $41.16.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.