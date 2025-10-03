DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Sells 188 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF $VDC

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter worth $88,361,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1,276.6% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 153,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,515,000 after buying an additional 142,038 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4,708.6% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,118,000 after buying an additional 94,502 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth $12,530,000. Finally, Williams Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter worth $10,467,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

VDC opened at $212.52 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.96 and a fifty-two week high of $226.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $218.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.60.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

