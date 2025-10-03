Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $26.46 Million Stake in Royal Gold, Inc. $RGLD

Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,804 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $26,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in Royal Gold by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management raised its stake in Royal Gold by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 20,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in Royal Gold by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Royal Gold by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Royal Gold by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 16,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Royal Gold stock opened at $199.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.16. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.67 and a 52-week high of $203.18.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. Royal Gold had a net margin of 56.24% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $209.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.39%.

RGLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $202.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price target (up previously from $229.00) on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Friday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.63.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

