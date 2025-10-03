DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Sells 374 Shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July $NJUL

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 7,236 shares during the last quarter. Michels Family Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Crown Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Shares of NJUL stock opened at $71.31 on Friday. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July has a 52-week low of $55.40 and a 52-week high of $68.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.48 million, a P/E ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.56.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

