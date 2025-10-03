DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Sells 994 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July $FJUL

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lessened its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Abound Wealth Management bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 92,283.3% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Trading Up 12.5%

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $54.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.63. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July has a 1-year low of $43.02 and a 1-year high of $52.97.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.