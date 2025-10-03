DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Purchases 2,721 Shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF $FICS

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Midwest Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 72,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 325.9% during the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 58,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 45,053 shares during the period. World Equity Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 76,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Chris Bulman Inc lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 311.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chris Bulman Inc now owns 145,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,707,000 after acquiring an additional 109,778 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000.

Shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $38.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.51 and a 200-day moving average of $38.46. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $32.79 and a 1-year high of $40.24. The company has a market cap of $215.04 million, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0918 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th.

The First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF (FICS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Funds fees and expenses) of an index called The International Developed Capital Strength IndexSM (the Index).

