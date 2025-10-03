Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF $XSHQ Shares Bought by DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF comprises about 1.1% of DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. owned about 0.90% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF worth $2,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF during the first quarter valued at $249,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 241.7% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 255,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,087,000 after purchasing an additional 20,680 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF during the first quarter valued at about $976,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF Stock Up 19.7%

Shares of BATS XSHQ opened at $43.04 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.94 and a fifty-two week high of $48.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.68. The stock has a market cap of $341.34 million, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.00.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (XSHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by return-on-equity, accruals ratio, and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors and scaled by market-cap.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.