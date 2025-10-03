Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 814 Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 814 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Republic Services by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,761,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,543,231,000 after purchasing an additional 170,548 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,939,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,438,237,000 after buying an additional 42,019 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Republic Services by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,335,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,292,050,000 after acquiring an additional 17,711 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,872,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $695,541,000 after acquiring an additional 119,158 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Republic Services by 12.4% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,043,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,930,000 after acquiring an additional 224,867 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RSG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $257.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. UBS Group set a $260.00 target price on Republic Services and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Melius Research raised Republic Services to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $257.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 4,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $234.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,246.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 109,816,832 shares in the company, valued at $25,797,072,005.12. The trade was a 0.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregg Brummer sold 7,338 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $1,716,651.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,796.40. The trade was a 64.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services Stock Down 2.1%

NYSE:RSG opened at $222.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $69.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.59. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $197.60 and a one year high of $258.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.27.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.01. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 12.97%.The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Republic Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.820-6.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.98%.

About Republic Services

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.