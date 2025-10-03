BSW Wealth Partners Lowers Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. $GRMN

BSW Wealth Partners reduced its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,676 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Garmin were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Garmin by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of Garmin by 94.5% during the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 8,665 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. First American Bank grew its stake in Garmin by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. First American Bank now owns 14,212 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Garmin by 12.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,313,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Garmin

In related news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,202 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.48, for a total value of $2,371,760.96. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 36,092 shares in the company, valued at $8,390,668.16. The trade was a 22.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Garmin Stock Performance

GRMN stock opened at $257.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $235.59 and a 200-day moving average of $214.64. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $160.94 and a one year high of $258.42.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.27. Garmin had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Garmin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.000-8.000 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GRMN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $167.00 target price (up from $152.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.75.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

