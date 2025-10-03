New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,437 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KWB Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 1,381 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 3.6% during the second quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 976 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.7% in the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Kelly Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.89, for a total transaction of $1,171,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 5,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,080.36. The trade was a 40.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $7,275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,314,500. This trade represents a 29.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 208,606 shares of company stock worth $77,360,462. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $436.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $361.74 and a 200 day moving average of $319.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 252.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 2.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.11 and a 52 week high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. CICC Research boosted their price objective on Tesla from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and eight have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.46.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

