PFG Investments LLC Sells 110 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. $URI

PFG Investments LLC decreased its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,189 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 1,266.7% in the first quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 49 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $976.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.86. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $525.91 and a fifty-two week high of $980.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $925.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $770.23.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $10.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by ($0.07). United Rentals had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.11%.The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. United Rentals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on URI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $702.00 to $955.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $888.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on United Rentals from $1,000.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a $900.00 price objective on United Rentals and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $941.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on United Rentals

About United Rentals

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.