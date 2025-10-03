475 Shares in Trane Technologies plc $TT Purchased by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WFA Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 208.3% during the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 97.9% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 46.2% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of TT stock opened at $423.72 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $298.15 and a 12-month high of $476.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $422.49 and its 200 day moving average is $405.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 36.61%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.050-13.050 EPS. Research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $9,223,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 123,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,722,330. This trade represents a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TT. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $396.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $416.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. HSBC cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $415.00 to $460.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $457.40.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

