7,524 Shares in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – May $KMAY Purchased by DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:KMAY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.
Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – May Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:KMAY opened at $27.68 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – May has a 12-month low of $24.77 and a 12-month high of $27.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.14.
Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – May Profile
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:KMAY – Free Report).
