7,524 Shares in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – May $KMAY Purchased by DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:KMAY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – May Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:KMAY opened at $27.68 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – May has a 12-month low of $24.77 and a 12-month high of $27.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.14.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – May Profile

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – May (KMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the iShares Russell 2000 ETF, up to a predetermined cap, while buffering the first 15% of losses over a one-year period.

