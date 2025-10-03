DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Purchases 583 Shares of PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 12 ETF – June $JUNP

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 12 ETF – June (BATS:JUNP – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. owned 2.74% of PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 12 ETF – June worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 12 ETF – June by 185.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 6,545 shares during the period.

Get PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 12 ETF - June alerts:

PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 12 ETF – June Price Performance

Shares of JUNP opened at $29.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.47 and its 200 day moving average is $28.12. PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 12 ETF – June has a 12-month low of $24.57 and a 12-month high of $29.13.

PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 12 ETF – June Company Profile

The PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 12 ETF – June (JUNP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral JUNP was launched on May 31, 2024 and is issued by PGIM.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 12 ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 12 ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.