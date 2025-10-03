HighMark Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 175.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 1,349,768.3% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 49,013,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,558,646,000 after acquiring an additional 49,010,087 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,648,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885,154 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,595,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,136,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584,480 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,557,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,131,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947,460 shares during the period. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,510,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $728,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,789 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BABA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Arete upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.88.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $189.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.30 and its 200 day moving average is $125.85. The stock has a market cap of $451.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.18. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $80.06 and a 52-week high of $192.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

