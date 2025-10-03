HighMark Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,000 Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. $VKTX

HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 9,209.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 24,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 24,130 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 64.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 222,100.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $958,000. Finally, Principia Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 6,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VKTX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.42.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Performance

Viking Therapeutics stock opened at $27.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.22 and a beta of 0.64. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.92 and a 52 week high of $81.73.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.14). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Viking Therapeutics’s revenue was up NaN% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Viking Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.