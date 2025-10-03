6,180 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF $IWN Purchased by HighMark Wealth Management LLC

HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 138.6% during the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of IWN stock opened at $178.04 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $129.38 and a 52-week high of $183.51. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.53.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

