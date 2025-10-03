Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC Sponsored ADR $CNTA Shares Acquired by HighMark Wealth Management LLC

HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CNTA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 237,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Centessa Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 1.5% of HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 15,209.5% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $214,000. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CNTA. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.38.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $23.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.28. Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $24.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 10.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts expect that Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC Sponsored ADR will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel Iqbal J. Hussain sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total transaction of $131,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 105,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,302,684.10. The trade was a 5.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gregory M. Weinhoff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $155,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 122,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,661.24. The trade was a 7.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,286 shares of company stock worth $3,993,345 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines for patients. Its products pipeline includes SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep disorders.

